Texas Longhorns in Lead for 4-Star Safety With Decision Date Set

The Texas Longhorns are gearing up for an expected special season in 2026. While the anticipation is at a fever pitch for the 2026 season, the program is also making moves for the future beyond 2026.

Official visits were held this weekend across the country. The Longhorns held some big visits for the class of 2027, and may have even got some good news regarding a few players in the class.

On Sunday, Inside Texas reported that the Longhorns are in a great spot in the recruitment of four-star safety Junior Tu'upo.

"I Love Texas"

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns mascot Bevo gestures after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

“I think Texas leads. I love Texas," Tu'upo said, per Inside Texas on X.

Those are the exact words every fan of the Longhorns wants to hear. Tu'upo is an Alabama talent, so it comes as no surprise that the Longhorns and Coach Sarkisian may have to fend off the Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide to land the talented safety in 2027.

Tu'upo has also received offers from the Oregon Ducks and Indiana Hoosiers. It seems that the Alabama high school star is wanted by every top program heading into 2027.

Building An Elite Class

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gestures after a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The 2027 recruiting process is still relatively young, but these summer months will be the best chance for the Longhorns coaching staff to make contact with players before the focus shifts to the 2026 season.

Rivals recruiting currently has the Longhorns as the 15th-best recruiting class in the country, and sixth best in the SEC.

As it currently stands, the Longhorns have 12 commitments for the 2027 class, led by five-star wide receiver Easton Royal.

Decision Date

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

According to Inside Texas, Tu'upo has set June 25th as his decision date. That's another good sign for the Longhorns. Having a decision date that close to the high school star safety saying his leader might be the Longhorns is massive for the 2027 recruiting class.

In this new NIL world, commitments are not the end of the recruiting battle. However, getting a player who seems to be so happy with the idea of being in Austin makes it feel like it will be hard for any team to pull him away.

It appears to be a step in the right direction for Tu'upo and the Longhorns. As we get closer to the defensive star's decision date, we will keep you updated with all the latest news in Longhorns recruiting.

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