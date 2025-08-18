Isaiah Bond Contract Details With Cleveland Browns Revealed
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond has officially signed his first NFL contract with the regular season only weeks away.
The Cleveland Browns announced Monday that they have signed Bond to his rookie deal after sexual assault charges against him were dropped Thursday. Bond went undrafted in April as a result of these charges despite receiving some first-round projections leading up to the draft
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that, despite Bond announcing he would be signing with Cleveland, a deal had not been finalized at that time. Any specualtion of the deal falling through can be put to rest, as Bond will now begin his rookie year with the Browns.
Isaiah Bond Contract Details
According to reports from Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Bond signed a three-year, $3.018 million fully guaranteed contract with Cleveland.
Giving an undrafted rookie a fully-guranteed deal says a lot about what the Browns see in Bond moving forward.
He could play a depth role in the wide receiver room, though it's still uncertain which quarterback will be throwing to him. Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett remain in a position battle with one preseason game left.
Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement that the team did its due diligence in regard to Bond's legal situation, which included having him take an "independently administered polygraph test."
"We've spent much of the last calendar year getting to know Isaiah as a player and professional and much of the last four months gaining a full understanding of his legal situation," Berry said. 'On the legal side, we have done extensive research that includes but is not limited to hearing from both sides of the case and receiving the results of an independently administered polygraph test."
" ... It is these touchpoints and more that gave us the necessary insights to make this decision," Berry continued. "With his legal matter resolved through a no bill by a grand jury, Isaiah is focused on learning from this experience while moving forward with his life and career."
Bond played his first two seasons at Alabama under head coach Nick Saban before transferring to Texas ahead of the 2024 campaign.
He finished his only year with the Longhorns with 34 catches for 540 yards and five touchdowns along with four carries for 98 yards and a touchdown.
The Browns will play their final preseason game Saturday at home against the Los Angeles Rams.