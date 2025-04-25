Texas Longhorns' Jahdae Barron Talks Life Changing NFL Draft Phone Call
The Texas Longhorns' quest to reset the NFL Draft record for most players taken from a single school in one draft kicked off Thursday where three players heard their names called in the first round. Which made it six first rounders in the past three drafts for Texas.
One of the players who heard their name called Thursday night was Jahdae Barron, the reigning Jim Thorpe Award winner. Barron was made the No. 20 pick by the Denver Broncos, and while it is typically the teams that give an inside look into their draft night phone calls, the former Longhorn pulled back the curtain during a recent interview.
Barron told KVUE News' Cory Mose that he asked the Broncos to put him on speaker inside their war room for a special moment.
"I just wanted to thank everybody. It's crazy, like emotionally, all the way like tears, it hadn't hit me yet. ... But I wanted to tell everybody thank you," Barron said. "They changed my mom's life completely. ... That one call right there changed my mom's life forever."
A life-changing moment indeed, as the Austin native fulfilled his dream of being selected in the NFL Draft. He will now join a Broncos defense that includes a fellow former consensus All-American cornerback in Patrick Surtain.
"It's loaded," Barron said of the Broncos' defense. "I'm excited to be able to play with a great defense, they were already great. It's my job to find my role and to own my role and to master my craft just like they master their craft and add value."
Barron, a former four-star recruit, first burst onto the scene for the Longhorns in 2022 where he started in nine of his 13 appearances. He totaled 78 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, five passes defended and two interceptions on his way to being named an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection.
Then in 2023, he starred playing more as a nickel in Texas's defense totaling 61 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, seven passes defended and one interception, which helped him become a member of the second-team All-Big-12.
That was before he made the full-time switch from the inside to outside cornerback position, where he starred for the Longhorns last season. Barron was not only a first-team All-SEC member, but also the Thorpe Award winner and consensus first-team All-American.
The first-round selection just caps off a productive career as a Longhorn, and further proves his decision to return for another season last offseason as the correct one. Barron was the second of three cornerbacks selected Thursday night.
"I told the coaches it was an investment. it was an investment getting me, they are getting everything I got out of me," Barron said. "And I'm going to make sure I bring it every single day for them representing the Jim Thorpe committee, represnting Texas, representing my mother, representing my family, so I am just ready to dominate."