Former Texas Longhorns CB Jahdae Barron Selected No. 20 Overall in 2025 NFL Draft
With the No. 20 Pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos have selected former Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron.
A local product from Austin, Barron has been a leader in the Longhorns' secondary throughout his three years as a starter. Now, he'll join forces with reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II in Denver.
After spending his first two years as a backup, Barron burst onto the scene with 78 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, five passes defended and two interceptions, including a pick-six. He was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection in his first year as a starter.
Then in 2023, Barron continued to improve as he racked up 61 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, seven passes defended and one interception. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors while playing less in the box and more as a deep coverage player.
Finally, in 2024, Barron proved himself as one of the best defensive backs in the country and a surefire first-round pick. The fifth-year senior finished with 67 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 16 passes defended and five interceptions. He was a first-team All-SEC and first-team All-American selection, and won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back.
Barron now takes his game to the professional ranks, and he's certainly not lacking in confidence as he makes the jump.
"I most definitely believe that I am CB1," Barron said after his pro day. "I'm so versatile. I can do a lot. I can go play corner, I can play nickel, and I can play safety. So I'm what you need, and I can go do it for you in the most humble way.
"I never thought I might be the best. The 'might' word has never been with me. I always believe I am the best, and then I show with my play and my actions, not just in my words, that I'm the best," Barron said. "I could do it all. There's a lot of people in this draft class. I'm not knocking what they do. They do a lot of great things. I'm not knocking them, but I can do it all at every position."
Barron is the second corner off the board after Colorado's Travis Hunter, who went to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 2. He's also the second Longhorn selected in the first round after offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr.. who went to the New Orleans Saints at No. 9.