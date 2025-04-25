Green Bay Packers Select Texas Longhorns WR Matthew Golden With No. 23 Pick
With the No. 23 pick in the NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers have selected Texas Longhorns receiver Matthew Golden.
The former Houston transfer was viewed as one of the biggest risers during the draft process, which started with his show-stealing performance in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the NFL Scouting Combine. Following in the footsteps of Xavier Worthy, Golden made it two seasons in a row where a Longhorn ran the fastest 40-yard dash of the receivers with his 4.29-second sprint.
The blazing speed put on display by Golden during his 40-yard dash seemingly solidified any doubts about whether he'd be a first-round pick. As it capped off his resume which included a productive college career, where he shined in his lone season in Austin.
Despite transferring to Texas last offseason, Golden quickly built trust and chemistry with quarterback Quinn Ewers, who helped the Houston transfer become the Longhorns' leading receiver last season.
The Houston, Texas, native totaled a career-high 987 yards and nine touchdowns on 58 receptions while playing in all 16 games for the Longhorns. He not only displayed his speed, which helped him shine after the catch, but also his ability to go up and make the contested catches.
Not only was Golden productive in the regular season, but he shined in the postseason. Starting with the SEC Championship game where he totaled 162 yards on eight receptions versus Georgia. Before going for 249 yards and a touchdown in the three playoff games for the Longhorns.