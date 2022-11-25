Skip to main content

Longhorns TE Jahleel Billingsley Leaves Program

The Texas Longhorns will now be without one of their offseason transfer additions ahead of Friday's regular-season finale against the Baylor Bears.

Texas Longhorns tight end Jahleel Billingsley is no longer with the team, per reports on Thursday. 

The reason for his departure is currently unknown.

Billingsley, who was suspended by the NCAA for undisclosed reasons for the first six games of this season, totaled just three catches for 38 yards in his time at Texas. 

He made his first catch of the season in the 41-34 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Oct. 22, as he finished that game with two grabs for 33 yards. He added one catch for five yards in the 34-27 win over the Kansas State Wildcats on Nov. 5.

Upon the tight end's return from suspension, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian admitted that having a guy back like Billingsley - who totaled 37 catches for 559 yards and six touchdowns during his three-year career with the Tide - makes the offense all the more dangerous.

“It’s great to have Jahleel back," Sarkisian said. "It’s just another addition for us. I’ve said this all along, when we’re at our best offensively, when we can do a lot of really good things, that makes us harder to defend."

It was set to be a salivating site for Texas fans to imagine the receiving skills of tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders and the experience of Billingsley potentially lining up together. But now the Longhorns will continue to rely on Sanders headed into Friday's matchup against the Baylor Bears. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

