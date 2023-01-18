Former Arkansas Safety Jalen Catalon Offically Signs With Texas

Jalen Catalon is officially headed to the Forty Acres in 2023.

Texas announced Wednesday via its Twitter account that Catalon has signed his letter of intent to join the Longhorns after a four-year run at Arkansas. Catalon will have one year of eligibility remaining with the program and is expected to replace starting safety Anthony Cook.

A three-year starter, Catalon became a start for the Hogs' defense under former defensive coordinator Barry Odom. He registered 159 tackles and five interceptions over 21 games from 2020-22.

Injuries, however, will be the biggest concern to his career moving forward. Prior to the start of the regular season, Catalon was considered by some as a fringe first-round talent. Despite coming off a shoulder injury that limited him to six games in 2021, scouts loved his physical demeanor and run-stopping skills near the line of scrimmage.

Texas has a history with Catalon on the recruiting trail. When coming out of Mansfield Legacy High School in 2019, the Longhorns did their best to convince him to join the roster as a two-way player. Instead, the SEC West program landed his commitment, though Catalon never played baseball in Fayetville as he initially planned.

Fans should have a clear indication of what type of player Catalon will be in third-year coordinator Pete Kwitkowski's 4-2-5 defensive scheme. During the Longhorns' matchup against the Razorbacks in 2021, the 5-foot-10, 201-pound safety recorded eight tackles and a pass deflection in a 40-21 win at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Catalon could be viewed as a "missing piece" for Texas entering a prove-it year for the staff. The good news? He won't be the only veteran making plays on Saturdays. Six starters will return in 2023, including leading tackler Jaylan Ford and No. 1 cornerback Ryan Watts.

The Longhorns also found an immediate replacement for senior cornerback D'Shawn Jamison in the transfer portal with the addition of Wake Forest's Gavin Holmes. Last season in Winston-Salem, Holmes totaled 23 tackles and nine pass deflections.

Texas will open the 2023 season at Royal-Memorial Stadium against Rice on Sept. 2.

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.