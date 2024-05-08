Texas Longhorns in Top-5 for Talented Four-Star Running Back
AUSTIN -- Is Tashard Choice up to his old tricks?
The Texas Longhorns are continuing to boast a gradually-growing "RBU" label, and their running backs coach is a major reason why. All Choice and head coach Steve Sarkisian have to do when recruiting at the position moving forward is show the NFL talent at RB they've been able to produce over the past two seasons, which is expected to continue in 2025.
Their recruiting methods - regardless of what that might consist of - continue to yield potential results this offseason.
Per reports from On3, four-star 2025 running back James Simon of Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport, Louisiana) has Texas in his final five. He'll also be deciding between Notre Dame, LSU, Texas A&M and Alabama.
247Sports currently has seven predictions logged for Simon. Three of those are for Texas, but the other four are for his home-state LSU Tigers. Of course, these are just predictions from recruiting analysts, as a commitment from Simon is yet to be announced.
Through his first three years of high school, Simon has crushed the opposition. He's tallied 343 rushes for 2,763 rushing yards and a whopping 46 touchdowns during that span to go along with 30 catches for 346 yards and six more scores.
It's safe to say the Longhorns would love to add him to the 2025 recruiting class, which already features three-star RB commit Rickey Stewart.