Jaydon Blue Contract Details With Dallas Cowboys Revealed
Weeks after having his dream fulfilled as he heard his name called in the NFL Draft, now former Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue just signed his first contract with the Dallas Cowboys.
As first reported by ESPN's Todd Archer, the No. 149 overall pick put pen to paper on a four-year, $4.627 million deal with a $427,068 signing bonus. Blue's contract signing means the Cowboys have signed all but one member of their draft class this year, with Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku being the only one who has yet to sign.
Blue became the third straight Texas running back to be taken in the NFL Draft. He followed Atlanta Falcons' 2023 first-round pick Bijan Robinson and Carolina Panthers' 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks, both former teammates in Austin.
Ironically, the Cowboys targeted Brooks in last year's draft before the Panthers took him 10 picks before Dallas. While they never landed Brooks, they did get Blue in the fourth round of this past April's NFL Draft.
This may end up working out for both sides. The Cowboys added to a running back room that lost its leading rusher, Rico Dowdle, this offseason. Meanwhile, Blue will have a chance to earn carries right away in Dallas, as he will compete with Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, and Deuce Vaughn for carries.
Despite never being the featured back at Texas, Blue still managed to be productive as a Longhorn, totaling 1,161 yards and 11 touchdowns on 214 carries, in addition to 503 yards and seven more scores on 56 receptions throughout his career.
He played all 15 games, finishing with 730 yards and eight touchdowns on 134 attempts, in addition to 368 yards and six touchdowns out of the backfield as a receiver this past season.
The Cowboys will open up the 2025 regular season Thursday, Sept. 4 on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles.