Texas Longhorns RB Jaydon Blue 'Feels Surreal' Joining Dallas Cowboys
The phrase, "the best stay in Texas," may not only be uttered in the recruiting of the Lone Star State's high school ranks, but even now in the NFL, where the Dallas Cowboys used their No. 149 overall pick in the 2025 Draft to keep one of the state's own home by selecting Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue.
"This means a lot, it still feels surreal to this moment," Blue said of staying in Texas. "I've always wanted to play in my home state, and for the Cowboys, especially America's Team to be able to come draft me, it means a lot to me."
"For me to be able to have a chance to play for them where a lot of my family doesn't have to travel very long, it means the world to me, man."
Not having to travel far is a luxury that his family got accustomed to during his college career where his hometown of Houston was about two and a half hours away from Austin. And now with Blue set to continue his football career in Dallas, the drive will only extend to a little over three hours for his family.
Saturday evening, Blue became the third straight Texas running back to be taken in the NFL Draft. He follows Atlanta Falcons' 2023 first-round pick Bijan Robinson and Carolina Panthers' 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks, both former teammates now in the NFL. Ironically, Brooks was a target of the Cowboys in last year's draft before the Panthers took him 10 picks before Dallas.
Yet, while it may have taken longer than the Cowboys may have liked, they finally landed a Longhorns running back in this draft. And while Blue may not enter his rookie season with as much of the fanfare as Robinson or even Brooks, that doesn't mean he won't get a chance to play a role for the Cowboys next season.
Even after the free agent signings of JaVonte Williams and Miles Sanders, running back was listed as a need in Dallas heading into the draft. And while both Williams and Sanders boast the experience and prior NFL production, Blue will have his chance to compete.
Yet, even if Blue's role is nothing more than a few snaps a game where he spares Williams or Sanders, he has one goal in mind.
"I'm going to help this team do whatever to get back to the Super Bowl," Blue said.
Despite never being the featured back at Texas. Blue still managed to be productive as a Longhorn, totaling 1,161 yards and 11 touchdowns on 214 carries, in addition to 503 yards and seven more scores on 56 receptions throughout his career.
It was just this past season that Blue enjoyed a career year in Austin. With injuries slimming the Longhorns' depth at running back last season, Blue was one of Texas's top backs. He played all 15 games, finishing with 730 yards and eight touchdowns on 134 attempts, in addition to 368 yards and six touchdowns out of the backfield as a receiver.
"My versatility, that's one of the main things," Blue said of his skillset. "Speed, the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, run routes, I'm willing to go in there and pass protect, put my body on the line for the team, and I'm just willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win."