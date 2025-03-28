Texas RB Jaydon Blue Sets Top 30 NFL Draft Visit With Intriguing Team
Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue has been steadily growing his draft stock since his head-turning performance at Texas' Pro Day Tuesday afternoon.
Running a 4.25-4.28 40-yard dash is certainly one way to get a scout's attention, and even running a 4.38 with a groin injury is still quite impressive, which was Blue's result from his NFL Combine effort.
Fully establishing himself as one of the fastest players available from the board this year, the Texas back is scheduled for a top-30 draft visit with the Denver Broncos as the NFL Draft sits under a month away.
For those curious, a top-30 visit is basically an individual workout held by NFL teams, like a college would do with a high school recruit. The only difference is that NFL teams are only allowed to visit with up to 30 draftees.
Should Blue be taken by the Broncos in the draft, his style of play would blend in quite well with Sean Payton's playbook. Even since he was the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Payton's offense has included a wide variety of plays that include getting his running backs into space, which could explain why Alvin Kamara is as good of a dual threat back as he is today.
Blue is not the only Longhorn to have met with Sean Payton's team, as tight end Gunnar Helm paid a visit to the team earlier this week, which just so happened to be headquartered in Helm's hometown of Englewood, CO.
In his three years in Austin, the speedster toted the rock 214 times for a total of 1,161 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns, while catching 56 passes for an additional 503 yards and seven touchdowns through the air.
Blue's breakout season came last year in 2024, averaging 5.4 yards per carry for a total of 730 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns as well as tallying 42 receptions for 368 yards and six receiving touchdowns, and his speed speaks for itself.
Many expect Blue to go as early as the beginning of the second round, and as late as the mid-fourth round.
Only the results of April 24-26 will tell us for sure what the future holds for the Houston native.