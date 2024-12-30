Texas Longhorns RB Jaydon Blue Addresses NFL Future
Before the start of the 2024 season, Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue seemed like a lock to enter the NFL Draft.
He even said as much, telling the media that he planned on 2024 being his last year in Austin before making the jump to the next level.
Now, after an up and down season filled with inconsistencies and ball security issues, that path is not so clear.
However, while he is still likely to test the waters and see where he might land at the next level, at the moment, he is just focused on trying to win a national title with the Longhorns.
“Of course, it’s still a possibility, but it all depends on how I finish the season,” Blue said at Peach Bowl media day, via Lone Star Live. “I would like to not have to come back another year, but I’m going to do what’s best for me. But the main thing, I’m just focused on going to win a national championship.”
Last season, Blue was electric for the Horns, averaging 6.1 yards per carry and emerging as a serious threat in the run game after the loss of Jonathon Brooks.
This season, he has had his fair share of issues, especially in the ball security department, where fumbles helped lead fellow running back Quintrevion Wisner to becoming the full-time starter.
That said, He has still been a major factor in the Longhorns' offensive success, scoring 12 total touchdowns and adding over 1,000 yards from scrimmage this season. Just last week against Clemson, Blue exploded for 146 yards on 14 carries with two scores.
Blue also improved drastically with his ball security over the final weeks of the season, and now seems to be back to his old self heading into the Longhorns' stretch run in the playoffs.
And with that being the case, there is every chance he could ride that momentum in to the end of the season, and test the NFL waters - something running back coach Tashard Choice believes every one of his players should do when they get the opportunity to.
“My deal is, and I tell guys like this, ‘When you come to Texas, the room is going to be very competitive. When you get your opportunity, you make the most of it, and you gotta [enter the draft],’" Choice said. "My job is not to keep them here... Every kid that I recruit, that’s the conversation that I have to have with them. ‘What do you want? What’s your expectation?’ They all say they want to go to the NFL.”
Blue will hope to have another impact performance this week against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day.
Kick off is set for noon CT on ESPN.
