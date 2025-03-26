Jaydon Blue Electrifies With 40-Yard Dash Time at Texas Longhorns Pro Day
You may assume that no matter how big or bad a running back is, even the slightest bit of a groin injury is going to slow the speedster down at least a little bit.
And you would be correct.
But thankfully, that seems to be behind Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue, who improved on his original 40-yard dash time he ran at the NFL Combine by a full tenth of a second, running a 4.25 at the Longhorns' Pro Day after posting a 4.38 at the Combine, which he evidently ran with a torn groin.
But nothing was slowing down the Houston, TX native in the dash today.
Blue's time of 4.25 sits just four one-hundredths of a second slower than the record that was set by his teammate Xavier Worthy in last year's NFL Combine, as the wideout covered the ground in 4.21 seconds.
And even if Blue hadn't run the eye-opening time he did, he's put plenty of examples of his speed on display for NFL scouts to see, a recent notable example coming in the first round of the College Football Playoff, when he left the Clemson defense in his dust on his way to a 77-yard house call.
Need another example? You won't even need to change the game, as he took a Quinn Ewers handoff 38 yards for a score in the second quarter of the same game, one where he ended up with 146 rushing yards and the pair of scores as the Longhorns easily defeated the Tigers to move on.
Blue carried the ball 134 times for 730 yards and eight rushing touchdowns in the 2024 season, and he also established himself as a threat in the passing game as well, catching an additional 42 passes for 368 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout junior year.
As is the case with many draft prospects, much speculation has accumulated as to which of the 32 NFL teams might take the Texas back in this year's draft. Some signs have pointed to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he would be reunited with Worthy, and others have also pointed to the San Francisco 49ers, where we would fit in well behind Christian McCaffrey, assuming both backs remain healthy throughout the year.