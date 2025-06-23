Texas Longhorns Join Two Other SEC Teams as Finalists for 4-Star EDGE
Trenton Henderson, one of the top edge rushers in the 2026 recruiting class, has recently finalized his potential commitment list down to three schools, including the Texas Longhorns.
According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, Henderson's choices are now down to the Longhorns, Florida Gators and LSU Tigers. As recruiting season continues to ramp up, an addition such as Henderson would be a big win in recruiting for any of these programs.
Henderson, a four-star EDGE out of Pensacola, FL, stands at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds. Ranked 11th in the nation at his position by On3, Henderson has been a highly sought after recruit. Before narrowing down his decision, Henderson had offers from more than 20 universities, including Georgia, Michigan, Miami, Alabama and USC.
"[Henderson] should be viewed as a potential multi-year impact defender at the Power Four level given how he bends and moves at his size," Andrew Ivins, 247sports' director of scouting, said.
Currently 247sports' Crystal Ball Prediction gives the Gators the best chance at landing a Henderson commitment. Texas though has shown its ability to change a prospects mind, recently flipping five-star defensive end, Richard Wesley, who decommitted from the Oregon Ducks and recently committed to the Longhorns.
Despite the predictions, the Longhorns still find themselves in the mix with Henderson. Texas was the most recent of Henderson's top three schools the EDGE visited. According to 247sports, Henderson took an official visit to the Forty Acres for the first time last Friday, nearly five months after Texas initially made their offer.
Texas has recently climbed 247sports' team recruiting rankings, now standing at 9th in the nation, after sitting at 19th just a week ago. Currently the Longhorns 2026 class consists of two five-stars, eight four-stars and four three-stars. With the success Texas is having lately with its recruits, perhaps they can pull off another big commitment with Henderson.