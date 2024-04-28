Texas Longhorns WR Jordan Whittington Ready to Be 'Student of The Game' Under L.A. Rams Star Cooper Kupp
Jordan Whittington's career at Texas wasn't always smooth sailing as there was an attempted position change, and a slew of injuries that almost forced him to walk away.
On Saturday, he heard his name called in the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 213 pick overall by recent Super Bowl champs, the Los Angeles Rams. He didn't have the most lucrative stats in college, but he is someone that a coach like Sean McVay will love thanks to all of the effort and passion he brings to the table.
Similar to his college experience, Whittington is expected to be in a wide receiver room that has two of the best in the league in Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. When speaking to the media, he expressed what he hopes to learn while being in the receiver room with the two NFL stars.
"Just learning," said Whittington when asked what he's most looking forward to in the Rams receiver room. "They got great receivers, they got people who know the game, an amazing head coach, amazing offensive coordinator and I think just getting there and winning is the goal.
"I'm a student of the game, and Cooper Kupp I feel like is a professor. So I want to get to that level."
He also expressed that he looks forward to competing with them.
"Competition brings out the best in you and when everybody is striving to be great like the receiving room we had here at Texas...even the tight ends everybody that caught the ball was amazing. I think that just made...that pulled everybody up and I think just doing that at the next level and it's more important as far as what you do off the field, what you do at practice, outside of the game in the film room I think it's really important."
Whittington racked up 42 catches for 505 yards, while also adding one touchdown in 2023. He departs Texas with 141 catches for 1,757 yards, and five touchdowns. He is someone that could end up being a staple of the Rams if everything goes right, and Longhorns fans will certainly miss his smile and amazing energy on the 40.