Texas Longhorns WR Jordan Whittington Picked No. 213 Overall By L.A. Rams
The Texas Longhorns are officially the most well-represented team in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Longhorns have had a nation-high 11 players selected, which also marks a school record for players being selected in the modern draft era.
Now, the latest player has joined the fray, with wide receiver Jordan Whittington going No. 213 overall in the sixth round to the Los Angeles Rams.
Whittington joins former Longhorns Byron Murphy, Xavier Worthy, T'Vondre Sweat, Jonathon Brooks, Adonai Mitchell, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Jaylan Ford, Christian Jones, Keilan Robinson, and Ryan Watts at the next level.
According to Draft Network's Keith Sanchez Whittington was a projected day-three pick coming into the draft. On Saturday, that proved to be true.
While the former fan-favorite Longhorn didn't have the most gaudy numbers, he does everything the right way and will surely carve out a role for himself in Sean McVay's offense.
This past season he racked up 42 catches for 505 yards, while also adding one touchdown. He walks away from his Texas career, which at one point was heavily plagued by injuries having recorded 141 catches for 1,757 yards, and five touchdowns. He also was a threat in the run game, recording seven rushing attempts for 76 yards and a rushing touchdown.
His five-year career was the epitome of determination, being that he considered walking away from football after the injury bug kept dialing in on him.
Instead, he stuck with it and ended up being a leader for the team, and a key part of the Longhorns College Football Playoff run.