Texas Making Serious Push For Nation’s No. 1 WR Monshun Sales

The Texas Longhorns are making some massive moves on the 2027 recruiting trail as spring practice comes to a close.

Fresh off of having five-star prospect and the nation's No. 1 cornerback John Meredith III on campus for an unofficial visit, the Longhorns are now building some major momentum with the top wide receiver in the class as well.

Texas hosted five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales for a surprise unofficial visit on Wednesday, and clearly made a strong impression. Despite only offering Sales just earlier this month, the Longhorns have come out of nowhere and are suddenly a serious contender for one of the best wide receiver prospects in recent memory.

No. 1 WR Monshun Sales Now Has Texas Among Top Contenders

Lawrence North’s Monshun Sales poses for a photo Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas is now "a top school" for Sales, he told On3's Hayes Fawcett. He has scheduled an official visit with the Longhorns for the weekend of June 5-7, a decision that comes less than 10 days after originally receiving the Texas offer.

A product of Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, Sales is the No. 7 overall player in the 2027 class and the top player in the state of Indiana, per 247Sports. He has unsurprisingly received a slew of offers from the country's best programs, but only a few are truly standing out. And now, Texas is squarely in the mix.

Sales already has official visits set with the Indiana Hoosiers (April 24), Alabama Crimson Tide (May 29), Ohio State Buckeyes (June 12) and Miami Hurricanes (June 19). Texas' OV with Sales comes right in the middle of this schedule, but the Longhorns can't be too picky after entering the race for him much later than other teams.

He has also received offers from teams like Oregon, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Oklahoma and many more.

Lawrence North Wildcats Monshun Sales celebrates after catching a pass Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, during a game between the Lawrence North Wildcats and Warren Central at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During the past two seasons, Sales has posted 71 catches for 1,362 yards and 16 touchdowns, but his talent goes beyond the stats.

According to the scouting report from Andrew Ivins of 247Sports, Sales' athleticism is in the "freak" category.

"One of the biggest freakshows in the country with his hulking frame and elite athletic markers," Ivins wrote. " ... Projects as a potential game-wrecker for a College Football Playoff contender."

Time will tell how things play out for Texas, but it's clear the Longhorns are making major strides in the recruitment of Sales and should be a serious team to watch moving forward.

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