Texas Longhorns RB Kelian Robinson Says NFL Dream Coming True 'Feels Surreal'
The Texas Longhorns had a handful of players fly off of the board on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, and one of them who saw their NFL dreams come true was running back Keilan Robinson.
He was taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars with pick No. 167 overall in the fifth round, and will look to bring his energy and hustle to a team that is looking to take the next step as a contender. In a release by the team, he revealed just how much this moment meant to him.
"It feels great. It feels surreal. It’s a blessing, and it really hasn’t set in that I got drafted and I’ll be in the NFL, but it’s something I worked for my whole life, and I’m just thankful to be in a position for it all to happen," said Robinson. "It’s something I always dreamed of, and now it’s here."
Robinson also touched on how special it is that the Longhorns have produced back-to-back draft classes of two running backs being drafted.
"It feels good to see everyone at the next level and see that we all made it. It just shows the kind of players we’ve got at Texas and the kind of coaches we’ve got. Two years in a row with two running backs drafted, that’s kind of unheard of. It’s crazy, and it just shows the pedigree and the work that’s been put in. We all expected to be in this position, and we all knew what we could do and the kind of coaching that we had and the kind of leadership, so it just goes to show you how things are at Texas."
The Alabama transfer also opened up on how much the program, fans, and city meant to him.
"I’ll always remember the times here. I love the school, I love the city, and I’m happy I came here. I’m very blessed to have come here and to have been embraced by the Longhorn nation, and I hope I can continue to make them proud at the next level."
During his time at Texas and Alabama, Robinson rushed for 796 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, while adding 35 catches for 332 yards and three scores through the air. Something that also likely drew NFL teams to him was his impact on special teams, as he showcased his blazing speed every time he was on the field and blocked a few punts during his time on the 40 acres.
He will have to find a similar niche in the NFL to stick around, but he already has his foot in the door.