Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr. Could Go Higher Than Expected
For weeks now, it seems that Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr.'s draft stock has been all over the place. Some analysts have kept him in the Nos. 10-15 range, while others have pushed him back to the back half of the first round.
However, the final mock draft by one of the top analysts in the industry could indicate that Banks will go much higher than previously expected.
In his last mock draft of the year, The Ringer's Todd McShay has Banks going to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6 overall, much earlier than most predictions.
"Many rate Armand Membou higher, but Raiders general manager John Spytek and part-owner Tom Brady, who is very much involved in this decision, are big on culture, and Banks is one of the highest-character players in the draft," McShay wrote. "He would immediately compete for the starting job at right tackle or guard. Left tackle Kolton Miller is entering the final year of his contract, so this pick would represent a short-term upgrade with long-term flexibility built in."
Banks has been a leader on and off the field throughout his three years in Austin. Not only has he started all but one game over that time, last season's SEC Championship Game being the exception due to injury, but he's a great guy by all accounts. Assuming that McShay's assessment is correct, Banks could be exactly what the Ravens are looking for during this retooling period.
While Banks goes much earlier than expected in this mock, the Longhorns' other first-round prospects - cornerback Jahdae Barron and wide receiver Matthew Golden - actually go slightly later. Barron goes to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 24, while Golden goes to the Houston Texans one pick later at No. 25.
"The Vikings have four picks, tied for the fewest of any team, so they will field calls to move back and accumulate more draft capital," McShay wrote. "But if a player of Barron’s caliber falls, it would be difficult to part with this selection. Barron is a STEAL here—I think he could come off the board as early as No. 7 to the Jets. He has elite instincts and is always around the football. He’s one of the best 15 all-around players in this class."
"Golden might be too hard to pass on," McShay wrote. "He’s the fastest WR in this class, and his crisp routes—combined with his excellent ability to adjust to the football—would give C.J. Stroud a quality replacement for the injured Tank Dell alongside Nico Collins and Christian Kirk."
The 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday at 7 p.m. CT in Green Bay, Wisc.