Steve Sarkisian 'Doesn't Get' Kelvin Banks NFL Draft Criticisms
Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. was a brick wall for the Texas Longhorns in his three seasons, protecting the edges at tackle and allowing quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning and also running backs such as Bijan Robinson and Jaydon Blue plenty of time and space to make plays that put the Longhorns in a good spot to win.
For his efforts, he has been one of the top offensive lineman prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft, including one mock draft seeing him go 10th overall to the Chicago Bears, who could definitely use his help on their offensive front in protecting Caleb Williams.
However, there are also some talks about moving Banks to the guard position, and Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian simply doesn't understand it.
"Yeah, I don't get it. As it pertains to Kelvin Banks, as I've told everybody, I think this guy is a premier tackle in the NFL," Sarkisian told the media Tuesday. “Whoever gets him is probably going to get a guy that’s probably going to play 10-12 years in the NFL.”
Though some may think this wouldn't be a huge switch up for the lineman, it would be a different style of play.
A tackle in American football, which is what Banks currently is positioned at, typically specializes in protecting the quarterback from edge rushers and assist greatly in pass protections. The most athletic defensive players are the primary assignment for an offensive tackle, such as defensive ends or outside linebackers.
A change to guard more shift Banks' focus to more interior blocking, or creating more running lanes for running backs. They typically either block the opposing defensive lineman opposite of them or pull out to lead blocks on running plays.
Surely, Sarkisian doesn't have doubt that Banks could make the switch, if necessary, but believes that the 6'5 Banks is better suited as a tackle.
And given how good the numbers of the Texas offense have been with lineman like Banks guarding the front, specifically the run game, we will happily agree.
The 2025 NFL Draft gets underway this Thursday from Green Bay, WI.