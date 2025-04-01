Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr. Holds Private Workout with NFC South Team
Although former Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. has seen an unsuspected decline in his NFL Draft stock this offseason, a recent opportunity might put him back within the top 15 picks.
Banks reportedly had a private workout with Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris in Austin last week, according to Brian Davis of the Austin-American Statesman. The Falcons will have the No. 15 pick overall in this year's NFL Draft.
This is a promising sign for Banks, who fell to his lowest mock draft prediction on March 18, as ESPN analyst Mel Kiper named him the No. 31 overall pick. Kiper blamed inconsistencies and injury for the dramatic decline from Banks' highest initial ranking, coming in at No. 10 in a CBS Sports mock draft prediction from January, which still stands today.
While Banks did suffer an injury that kept him from the Lone Star Showdown against Texas A&M and the SEC Championship game against Georgia, he was still able to finish out the season against Ohio State. His efforts helped generate one of the best offensive lines in college football last season and earned him the Lombardi, Outland, and Jackson Blocking Trophies. PFF even went as far as listing Banks as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the nation.
Banks also shined at the NFL Combine hosted in February. His total score of 82 ranked No. 4 out of all offensive tackles that participated, and analyst Lance Zierlein notched Banks as a long-time starter.
"Banks has the slide quickness to deal with speed, but he must become more proactive in attacking power rushers and long-limbed attackers to prevent them from dictating the terms. He needs to improve his anchor and hand placement but he should become a long-time NFL starter at either tackle or guard," Zierlein wrote.
The Falcons arrive as just one of the various NFL programs that have expressed interest in Banks, with the San Francisco 49ers meeting with Banks at the Combine. But there are still plenty of teams that could use a sturdy offensive lineman like Banks on their roster, and his new home will be revealed on April 24.