Texas Longhorns Lose Commitment Flip During Texas A&M Game
The No. 16 Texas Longhorns already have enough on their plate for the weekend, hosting their in-state rivals, the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies in their regular season finale, hoping to keep their slim playoff chances alive.
However, it seems that Texas A&M isn't the only Texas school feuding with the Longhorns in some way, shape, or form, as the SMU Mustangs have now succeeded in flipping former Texas commit Max Wright during the Texas vs. Texas A&M game.
Wright, an offensive lineman out of Melissa High School in Melissa, TX, committed to the Horns earlier in the year, but it seems that a recent visit to Dallas has caused him to change his mind.
Max Wright Flips Between Texas Schools
Wright announced his commitment on February 5, and since then has paid official visits to both Texas and SMU, and after a visit last weekend, Wright was very outspoken about the SMU coaching staff and how much in touch they kept with him.
“They’re doing a lot,” Wright said of SMU, according to Yahoo! Sports. “They contact me almost every day and it’s been a consistent push for a few months.”
“It went well. SMU has always stayed in contact with me and they reach out often. It feels like home for me because it’s 20 minutes from my house.” he added after his official visit on the weekend of the win over Louisville.
“I came in Saturday morning and had a meeting with the business school and then the strength and conditioning staff, and got some questions answered,” Wright said. “Then watched the game against Louisville, and the score speaks for itself. I hung out with some of the other commits and had a good time."
Wright is referring to last week's game, where SMU demolished the Louisville Cardinals 38-6.
Wright spent his first two high school seasons at Plano West High School in Plano, TX, and upon his arrival to Melissa, he was a starting left tackle that led the school to a 6-4 record in Division 5A play.
247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks has praised Wright's physicality, and with a 6'7, 290-pound build, it's pretty tough to ignore.
"(He's a) big-framed offensive lineman with left tackle experience and the physical tools to stay outside for good," Brooks writes in his scouting report of the senior. "(He) succeeds in a phone booth, especially in the run game, where size and strength overwhelm smaller defenders. Shows encouraging combo-blocking range/agility."
John Turntine III is currently the highest-ranked offensive tackle recruit the Longhorns have nailed down for 2026, a four-star out of North Crowley High School in Fort Worth.