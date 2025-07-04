Texas Tech Used $5.1 Million Deal to Snatch Five-Star From Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN -- The Texas Tech Red Raiders were not finalists for 2026 five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo ... until suddenly they were. But that's the reality of recruiting in the world of NIL.
After the race for Ojo appeared to be between the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes in the days leading up to his announcement, Texas Tech swooped in and landed a commitment from the five-star Mansfield (TX) product in surprising fashion on Friday, sending off a July 4 celebration for fans in Lubbock.
It's a tough pill to swallow for both Texas and Ohio State, but it's also equally as hard to blame Ojo for his decision when considering the reported deal he plans to sign with Texas Tech.
Felix Ojo's $5.1 Million Deal
Ojo will sign a three-year, $5.1 million fully-guaranteed contract with the Red Raiders, his agent Derrick Shelby told On3's Hayes Fawcett. The deal is "believed" to be among the largest of its kind in college football history, per the report. Ojo is now Texas Tech's highest-rated recruit in program history.
"Let's change (college football)," Ojo wrote on X following the news.
On3's Pete Nakos added to the report, sharing on X that Ojo's deal includes an escalator in Year 3. Ojo would make $1.2 million in Year 1 and $1.6 million in Year 2 before having the opportunity to make $2.1 million in his third season.
Ojo choosing Texas Tech over current powerhouses like Texas and Ohio State is a major program-boosting move for head coach Joey McGuire and staff. The Red Raiders have already beaten out Texas in the transfer portal recruitment of former Stanford edge rusher David Bailey, who committed to Texas Tech in April after visiting Austin.
Felix Ojo Trolls Texas
Already embracing the in-state rivalry, Ojo picked up the Longhorns hat during his announcement and started to put it on his head before putting it back on the table and revealing a Texas Tech cap instead.
Big-time money in Lubbock
The Red Raiders have been no stranger to flexing their NIL muscles recently.
Texas Tech star softball pitcher NiJaree Canady, who is also represented by Ojo's agent Derrick Shelby, signed her second seven-figure deal with the university's NIL collective, the Matador Club, in June after leading the Red Raiders to the College World Series Final against the Longhorns.
Texas ended up winning the softball title, but it is Texas Tech that's now gotten the latest laugh on the recruiting trail.