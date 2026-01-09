Texas Longhorns Land ’Nasty' Oregon State OL From Transfer Portal

After missing out on some key offensive lineman to begin the transfer portal window, the Texas Longhorns have made their first move to address that position group this offseason.

Per reports from CBS Sports, the Longhorns have landed a commitment and ensuing signature from Oregon State offensive lineman Dylan Sikorski, giving Texas its first o-lineman of the portal cycle.

The Longhorns had previously missed out on a pair of Michigan offensive linemen in Jake Guarnera and Andrew Sprague but are starting to piece together what could be a talented front five to protect Arch Manning next season.

Texas Getting "Nasty" Offensive Lineman With "An Edge"

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads his team on to the field before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-4, 332-pounds, Sikorski brings impressive size to a Texas offensive line that will need to show improvement next season. He was desired by other Power 4 teams, including the Tennessee Volunteers, who hosted him for a visit.

The Longhorns will be returing Trevor Goosby and Brandon Baker at the tackle spots. With Sikorski on the inside at guard, Texas fans have something to feel positive about at that position for the 2026 campaign.

According to Sikorski's scouting report from 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman, he projects very well to the guard spot in Power 4 play.

"Sikorski is a big-bodied lineman who has tackle size and feet, but likely projected inside in college. But he's reshaped his body and trimmed down, and looks more athletic and showing much improved change of director and ability to get to the second level," Huffman said."

"He's got tremendous strength but is showing even better game strength- now, once he gets his hand on a defender, that defender is taken out of the play," Huffman continued. "He uses his size to his advantage and is terrific as a run blocker and continues to get better in pass protection. As he anchors and gets his lower base set, he's not giving up much ground and keeping his defender at bay. He also played with a nasty streak and an edge to his game. Oregon State, where his mother went, is in a good spot for him."

Sikorski now joins a Texas portal class that includes Arizona State running back Raleek Brown, Rutgers cornerback Bo Mascoe, LSU defensive lineman Zion Williams, Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas and Arkansas defensive end Ian Geffrard along with a trio of special teams commits in Memphis kicker Gianni Spetic, Florida State punter Mac Chiumento and New Mexico long snapper Trey Dubuc.