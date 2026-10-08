Texas Longhorns Land New RB Commit Before Oklahoma Game

The Texas Longhorns are adding to their 2028 recruiting class ahead of Saturday's rivalry matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Four-star 2028 running back Micah Rhodes announced on social media late Wednesday night that he has committed to Texas, giving the Longhorns their second commitment in the cycle. He now joins four-star quarterback Neimann Lawrence as the only current commits for Texas in the 2028 class.

Committed to The University of Texas #HookEm — Micah Rhodes (@themicahrhodes) October 8, 2026

A product of Klein Oak High School in Spring, TX, Rhodes is the No. 8 running back and No. 18 overall player in the state of Texas, per 247Sports' rankings. He has some Longhorn ties that run deep in his family.

Micah Rhodes Has Deep Ties to Texas Longhorns, College Football

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rhodes' grandfather, Bobby Rhodes, played linebacker at Texas in the 1980s. Micah is now continuing the Longhorn legacy.

On top of that, Rhodes' uncle, Shane Williams-Rhodes, played wide receiver at Boise State from 2012-15 and is No. 2 on the program's all-time receiving list.

It's clear that football talent runs deep in his family.

Texas Beat Out Multiple Top Programs for Micah Rhodes

Rhodes received offers from programs like Ohio State, LSU, Indiana, Ole Miss, Florida, Alabama, Notre Dame, Oregon, UCLA, Missouri, USC and Texas A&M but chose Texas over all the other suitors.

It's clear that Texas' addition of running backs coach Jabbar Juluke this past offseason is paying off on the recruiting trail.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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