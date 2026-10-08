Texas Longhorns Land New RB Commit Before Oklahoma Game
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The Texas Longhorns are adding to their 2028 recruiting class ahead of Saturday's rivalry matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners.
Four-star 2028 running back Micah Rhodes announced on social media late Wednesday night that he has committed to Texas, giving the Longhorns their second commitment in the cycle. He now joins four-star quarterback Neimann Lawrence as the only current commits for Texas in the 2028 class.
A product of Klein Oak High School in Spring, TX, Rhodes is the No. 8 running back and No. 18 overall player in the state of Texas, per 247Sports' rankings. He has some Longhorn ties that run deep in his family.
Micah Rhodes Has Deep Ties to Texas Longhorns, College Football
Rhodes' grandfather, Bobby Rhodes, played linebacker at Texas in the 1980s. Micah is now continuing the Longhorn legacy.
On top of that, Rhodes' uncle, Shane Williams-Rhodes, played wide receiver at Boise State from 2012-15 and is No. 2 on the program's all-time receiving list.
It's clear that football talent runs deep in his family.
Texas Beat Out Multiple Top Programs for Micah Rhodes
Rhodes received offers from programs like Ohio State, LSU, Indiana, Ole Miss, Florida, Alabama, Notre Dame, Oregon, UCLA, Missouri, USC and Texas A&M but chose Texas over all the other suitors.
It's clear that Texas' addition of running backs coach Jabbar Juluke this past offseason is paying off on the recruiting trail.
This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7