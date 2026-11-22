The Longhorns had roasted hog for dinner Saturday night after dismantling the Razorbacks 45-3.

And after a wild upset in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the door is wide open for a first-round bye in the college football playoffs.

The AP Poll and the College Football Rankings haven’t always been on the same page this year — especially when it comes to the Longhorns — but a slight AP Poll jump for the Longhorns could easily mean the same for the CFP rankings come Tuesday.

Here’s where Texas ranks in Sunday’s newest AP Top-25 Poll.

The Longhorns Climb

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Rasheem Biles celebrates on the field after the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the AP Poll refused to budge last weekend, keeping Texas at No. 8, it seems a blowout win and the demise of an undefeated UCLA team have finally given the voters a reason to give the Longhorns their due.

Texas climbed to No. 5 in Sunday’s poll, moving up 3 spots following its fifth consecutive victory.

Saturday's win over Arkansas was arguably Texas' most complete performance of the season. After spending much of the past month scraping out victories against ranked opponents, the Longhorns had little trouble putting away the Razorbacks.

While Texas' victory was one of Saturday's most lopsided, it was far from the weekend's biggest result.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Previously undefeated UCLA suffered its first loss of the season, falling 18-16 in triple overtime. The Bruins entered Saturday ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll, but dropped to No. 10 following the loss.

And the Bruins weren’t the only Big Ten team to stumble Saturday.

Then-ranked No. 6 Indiana suffered its second loss of the season, falling 27-24 to Washington in overtime, while then-No. 16 Ohio State suffered its fourth loss of the season in a 31-28 upset against Nebraska.

Meanwhile, Georgia retained its spot at No. 1 following its victory over South Carolina, while Utah and Notre Dame rounded out the top three.

For Texas, Sunday's movement offers another encouraging sign ahead of Tuesday's College Football Playoff rankings, where the Longhorns entered the weekend at No. 5.

And with a trip to College Station awaiting them next Saturday, Texas will have one final opportunity to strengthen its postseason resume before conference championship weekend.

Full AP Top 25 Poll

Nov 21, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA quarterback Madden Iamaleava drops back to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's how the entire AP Top 25 looks following Week 12 of the college football season:

Georgia Utah Notre Dame Miami (FL) Texas Alabama Tennessee Wake Forest Texas Tech UCLA BYU Indiana Iowa Oregon USC Arizona Houston Louisville Oklahoma Florida Liberty Boise State Ole Miss Missouri Ohio State

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