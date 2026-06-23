Texas Longhorns Land Top-5 Rating in EA Sports College Football 27 Reveal

There are a lot of reasons for optimism for the Texas Longhorns in 2026. Texas had the No. 10 recruiting class and No. 10 transfer portal class, adding stars on both sides of the ball after falling short of the College Football Playoff.

Texas could be on its way to a third consecutive Top 5 preseason AP ranking for the third season in a row after finishing 2025 ranked No. 12.

As EA Sports unveils its rankings ahead of the release of EA Sports College Football 27, the Longhorns’ standing with the media is apparent with a top-five overall rating.

Texas Among Top Teams in EA Sports College Football 27

Texas Longhorns bench players and coaches react before the kickoff to start a game against the UTEP Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

EA Sports is rolling out its ratings ahead of the July release of College Football 27, and Texas received a favorable review. The Longhorns have an overall preseason team rating of 89, tying with Notre Dame for fourth in the country.

Texas is the highest-rated SEC team, ranking above LSU and Ole Miss at 88 overall, Georgia and Oklahoma at 87 and Alabama and Texas A&M at 86.

EA Sports is high on Texas's outlook on both sides of the ball. Its offensive rating of 90 is tied for third, first among SEC programs. The Texas defense received an 88 rating, tied with Oklahoma for third in the SEC, behind Georgia and Alabama.

🦆 The Ducks lead the Top 10 by OVR!



Check out every school's #CFB27 rating right here⬇️

🔗: https://t.co/deB6bxVgow pic.twitter.com/wjVX3bO21P — College Football 27 (@EASPORTSCollege) June 23, 2026

Texas is set to have several players among the highest-rated in the game. Arch Manning could be the Longhorns’ first All-American quarterback since Colt McCoy, and Colin Simmons might be the best defensive player in the country. Tackle Trevor Goosby and wide receiver Cam Coleman are also projected as first-round picks and among the top players at their positions.

Even after losing stars like linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., cornerback Malik Muhammad and safety Michael Taaffe, the Longhorns are in a good position. They added players like running backs Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers, tackle Melvin Siani and linebacker Rasheem Biles to help reload.

Several Longhorns could be ranked in the 90s, helping boost that team overall. Beyond the players, Texas will be a difficult team to play, thanks to its home-field advantage. EA Sports ranked Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium as the 13th-toughest place to play for its “stadium pulse” feature.

The Longhorns are looking to return to the College Football Playoff in 2026 after falling short in 2025. Head coach Steve Sarkisian has put the team in a strong position to contend for a national title, and efforts have been refocused after a down season.

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