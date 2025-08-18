Texas Longhorns LB Jaylan Ford Makes Huge Play For New Orleans Saints in Preseason
The 2024 NFL season was an interesting one for former Texas Longhorns standout linebacker Jaylan Ford. Ford was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints and spent the majority of his rookie season on special teams, playing in eight games and recording a single tackle.
However, Ford's rookie season ended on an unfortunate note, as the linebacker suffered a fibula injury in Week 17 against the Las Vegas Raiders and, as a result, was placed on injured reserve.
Ford worked his way back, returning to playing shape prior to the Saints' first preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, where he was tied as the Saints' leading tackler with eight tackles. And on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ford kept impressing, intercepting a pass from Jaguars quarterback Nick Mullens, as well as recording four tackles, a tackle-for-loss, and a pass deflection.
Jaylan Ford's Career at Texas
The linebacker arrived on the Forty Acres as a three-star prospect coming out of Lone Star High School, touted as the No. 68 outside linebacker in his class by 247Sports. Initially, the Frisco native was not committed to the Longhorns, having a pledge with the Utah Utes; however, the Longhorns were able to flip his commitment and keep the three-star linebacker in the state of Texas.
Ford's first two seasons with the Longhorns were largely spent on special teams or as a rotational piece on the Longhorns' defense. The linebacker played in 10 games as a true freshman, logging just 14 tackles and a single tackle-for-loss. Year two with the Longhorns saw Ford play in all 12 games and earn a pair of starts, recording 53 tackles and six tackles-for-loss.
The Texas natives' final two years donning the burnt orange saw Ford become one of the anchors of the Longhorns' defense, recording 220 tackles, 20.5 tackles-for-loss, six interceptions, 10 pass deflections, and four forced fumbles in the span of two seasons. For his breakout 2023 season, Ford earned a first-team All-Big 12 Selection, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Defensive Player of the Year, and was named third-team All-American by the Associated Press.
Ford was one of the pillars of the Longhorns' defense and squad that helped turn the program around once Steve Sarkisian was hired. From a 5-7 season in 2021 as a sophomore, 8-5 in 2022 during his breakout season, and in his senior year to cap off his college career, the Longhorns went 12-2 and won a Big 12 championship in 2023 for the first time since 2009.
Ford will look to continue making plays during the preseason and earn himself a spot on the Saints roster, as New Orleans takes on the Denver Broncos on Aug. 23 at Noon for their final preseason game.
The Saints will kick off the regular season against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 7 at Noon.