Texas Longhorns Looking To Lockdown DFW Recruiting Hotbed
Keeping recruits in Texas is a tough job in the day of NIL, but if they all go to high school together, it can be a little easier.
For the Texas Longhorns, who have been on record about the challenges they face in keeping in-state recruits in Texas, to have a centralized area to be at in recruiting could be a helpful tool in the upcoming cycles.
They have three targets and one committed recruit out of North Crowley High School, who will be priorities for the coaching staff in the 2027 and 2028 cycles. The Longhorns' targets caught up with On3 Sports to discuss their fall schedule and interest in Forty Acres.
Stacking Visits
The Longhorns have three targets from the school, two from the 2027 cycle: Jerry Outhouse Jr. and Elijajuan Houston, who both play in the secondary. While the third target is part of the 2028 class, he might be the most exciting one of the group: Damarion Mays, a wide receiver who has been flying up the recruiting rankings this offseason.
For Outhouse, a top-11 cornerback in the country, the Longhorns will have to compete with the other bluebloods around the country for him, including their rivals just north of the border, Oklahoma.
"I’ll be in Austin to visit Texas for sure, catch a game or two. Also plan on visiting Ohio State, Michigan, and Georgia.”
Houston, a three-star linebacker, has already built up a relationship with the coaching staff and plans to visit Forty Acres this fall. While the Longhorns are viewed as the front-runners for him, keeping SMU away will be their biggest task.
Mays is the trio's most exciting and the furthest away from stepping foot on campus as a member of the 2028 cycle. Viewed as a top-100 player in the class after putting up over 1,600 yards his freshman season in Dallas, he just got an offer from Ohio State, but is still excited to get to Austin.
“Right now, there’s so many schools coming at me, but I really like Texas—they stick out to me the most. The connection I have with Coach Chris Jackson is strong."
Teammates With A Future Longhorn
Steve Sarkisian's staff probably hopes to have one of their 2026 commits, John Turntine, help them out as they begin battling over his teammates. Turntine, the number two offensive tackle in his class, is looking to have a monster season on his quest for back-to-back state championship titles.
“I’m just looking forward to the season. I’m solely focused on that. Recruiting is out the way. I know where home is. Texas is where I felt the most wanted, needed. I’ll definitely make it down for some games, but my main focus is my team and the season.”
After the Longhorns were spurred by Felix Ojo, the number one offensive tackle in the cycle, from Texas Tech, the coaching staff didn't panic because they believed in what they had from Turntine, believing him to be just as good, if not better.
While trying to manage their quest for a national championship this season, fans from the DFW area might see Sarkisian in their backyard, as the DFW area will be a hotspot in recruiting over the next year.