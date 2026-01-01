Texas Longhorns RB Stuns Michigan With Dominant Performance in Citrus Bowl

On Wednesday evening, the Texas Longhorns closed their season in emphatic fashion, dominating the Michigan Wolverines 41-27 in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Arch Manning and the Texas offense shined against the Wolverines with over 450 total yards and five touchdowns. But while head coach Steve Sarkisian's passing attack found success, it was the run game, led by redshirt freshman Christian Clark, that set the tone for the game.

Coming into the bowl game, one of the biggest question marks about the Texas offense was who would get the start at running back. With Quintrevion Wisner entering the portal only days ago, many believed that Michigan's physical nature on defense would give the Longhorns some trouble.

Christian Clark Takes Advantage of Opportunity

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Christian Clark (6) gestures after scoring a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Clark put those worries to rest with one of the best performance by a Texas running back this season. On 20 carries, the redshirt freshman totaled 105 rushing yards and a touchdown against one of the best defensive line units in the Big Ten.

Through the regular season, Clark was featured in very select offensive packages. The running back made seven appearances for the Longhorns before the program's bowl game win over Michigan. Before his 100-yard performance against the Wolverines, Clark totaled just 35 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown.

Before Wednesday, his best performance of the season came against Sam Houston, where the Phoenix native rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

The bowl game season in college football has become a sort of enigma. With the transfer portal period news dropping on a daily basis, roster continuity is no longer a guaranteed thing. Players entering the portal — along with opt-outs due to NFL Draft preparation — can dramatically reshape the depth charts of every program.

In Texas' case, the absence of Wisner, Rickey Stewart Jr., and CJ Baxter gave Clark the opportunity to step into a bigger role on Wednesday. In fact, the running back showed what he was capable of on his first rushing attempt of the day for 22 yards down the right sideline.

For younger guys like Clark, bowl games can mean a lot. With movement all around the Longhorns' roster, very few players are guaranteed to retain their spot on the depth chart by the time the 2026 season rolls around. With his standout performance, Clark not only secured his spot on Texas' roster but also positioned himself as a contender for the starting running back role.

