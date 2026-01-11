Texas Longhorns LB Transfer Elijah 'Bo' Barnes Commits to SEC Rival

In a surprising move last week, reports indicated that Texas linebacker Elijah "Bo" Barnes would be entering the transfer portal and potentially departing Texas football.

A bit of a shock to the team and fans, Barnes was expected to take on an increased role with the Texas defense in the future, and was even seen as an NFL-type talent by the defensive staff

Now, that scare has become official, with Barnes committing to the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night, per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Texas Was Ready for Barnes' departure

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles celebrates a defensive stop during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Barnes was first reported to potentially enter the portal last week, garnering interest from various teams due to his natural athleticism and potential as an impact player.

Texas defensive coordinator Will Muschamp tried to smooth things over with Barnes, and seemed to make serious progress in that regard. However, the Horns elected to go in another direction, clearing the way for an influx of new talent.

And yes, Texas had a plan at the position. Within the last 48 hours, Texas earned commitments from Florida State linebacker Justin Cryer and Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles. Cryer will slide right in and be able to replace Barnes as the reserve MIKE linebacker immediately, while Biles will be a natural fit for Muschamp's WILL linebacker spot in tandem with Ty'Anthony Smith.

And it appears there is more to come.

Still, the loss of Barnes does not go unnoticed.

The Loss of Barnes Still Stings

Texas Longhorns linebackers coach Johnny Nansen against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Standing at 6-foot-1 and 244 pounds, the Dallas native originally joined the team as a four-star recruit and the No. 4 linebacker in the nation, according to 247Sports.

In his freshman season, Barnes made four appearances, with minimal looks during Texas's matchups against San Jose State, Sam Houston and Arkansas. It was in his fourth appearance against Michigan that Barnes received some extended playing time.

Against the Wolverines, Barnes tallied three total tackles, including a sack. Putting his size and speed into extended action for the first time, Barnes demonstrated why he could be a potential difference maker for Texas in the future.

Barnes was the second Texas linebacker expected to enter the portal this offseason, after junior Liona Lefau entered the portal as well. If Barnes were to depart, it would have put Texas in a difficult situation in terms of what talent they had at linebacker for next season.

While the team retains standout linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith, who is expected to take on the role as the team's top player at the position, they have lost significant talent. This includes the loss of star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., who declared for the NFL draft.

Obviously, the loss of another one stings.

But once again, it is clear that Texas has a plan, and that plan is beginning to come to fruition.