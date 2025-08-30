Texas Longhorns Linebacker Predicted as Team's MVP
The Texas Longhorns’ season opener kicks off on Saturday Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus.
In honor of the college football season jump starting, Bleacher Report’s Brad Shepard released a predictions list Thursday for every Power 4 college football team’s MVP heading into the 2025 season.
Despite a robust offensive and defensive lineup, Shepard predicts that the one Longhorn that will prove to be Texas’ most valuable player will be — linebacker Anthony Hill Jr.
Anthony Hill Jr. could make the difference
With the Longhorns’ kickoff set for Saturday, their roster proves to be stacked — with a vigorous defense, a strong two-deep as well as highly-anticipated quarterback Arch Manning taking the field as the full-time starter.
“One team that won’t sneak up on anybody is preseason No. 1 Texas, which will break in heralded quarterback Arch Manning, who is stealing headlines,” Shepard said. “But it’s a slobberknocker defense that will change the complexion of games.”
Last season, the team allowed an average of 283.4 yards per game, and recorded 22 interceptions, 46 sacks and 119 tackles for loss.
While last season’s starting roster looked slightly different, with Alfred Collins and Jahdae Barron now being in the NFL, the Longhorns’ defense is expected to remain in top-shape with several returners.
“While Colin Simmons is a havoc-wreaker in the backfield and a secondary with stars like Malik Muhammad and Michael Taaffe, it’s Anthony Hill Jr. who is poised for a breakout year,” Shepard added.
Hailing from Denton, Texas, the 6-foot-3 linebacker has appeared in 30 games with 22 starts with the Longhorns. In his sophomore campaign, the junior finished with 59 solo tackles across 113 total, eight sacks, an interception, four forced fumbles as well as 16.5 tackles for loss. Thus, demonstrating how dynamic of a linebacker Hill Jr. has developed into.
Following his showstopping season, he was named a second team All-American by the AP, AFCA, The Sporting News and Walter Camp. Heading into his third year, Hill Jr. has been named to 2025 Dick Butkus Award Watchlist, as well as the preseason All-SEC and All-American teams by the AP, Sports Illustrated and ESPN.
The linebacker’s previous star power performances, and his upward progress fuels Shepard’s argument for Hill Jr. possibly securing the spot as the Longhorns’ most valuable player this season.