Arkansas Transfer LB Brad Spence Commits to Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns have suffered mostly losses to the NCAA Transfer Portal thus far.
However, for the second day in a row, they have earned a big win.
According to reports from Chris Hummer of CBS Sports, the Longhorns have landed a commitment from Arkansas transfer linebacker Brad Spence. He will have two years of eligibility with the Longhorns.
Last season with the Razorbacks, Spence was one of the top impact players on the defense, making 54 total tackles, six tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 12 games. In his freshman season in 2023, he had 16 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception he returned for a touchdown.
Spence came to the Longhorns as the No. 83 player in the transfer portal, per the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings and the No. 10 player at his position.
With the departures of David Gbenda and Morice Blackwell Spence should be able to come in and fill a variety of roles for the Longhorns, whether it be as a weakside linebacker, or rushing the passer. The Longhorns also lost edge rushers/linebackers Tausili Akana, Justice Finkley, and Derion Gullette, to the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this week.
Spence is now the second commitment for the Longhorns out of the portal, following the pledge of former Utah punter Jack Bouwmeester.
