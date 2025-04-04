Texas Longhorns 'First Lady' Loreal Sarkisian Announces Birth of Child
As the Texas Longhorns go through spring practice and prepare for the upcoming 2025 season, the freshmen class that head coach Steve Sarkisian and Co., signed back in December may not be only new faces on the sidelines this fall.
There is a new member of the Longhorns and Sarkisian family. As announced in an Instagram post, Loreal and Steve Sarkisian just welcomed their first child to the world. Loreal, the wife of the Texas football coach, shared the news on Instagram with pictures of her and Steve, in addition to a caption.
"He’s arrived, and our hearts are so full of love and gratitude," Loreal wrote on Instagram. "Embracing these first days quietly resting, adjusting, and soaking in every little moment has been amazing! Thank you for your love and for respecting this sweet time of privacy."
Steve Sarkisian's other son, Brady, currently plays linebacker for the Longhorns. He appeared in the season-opening win over Colorado State in 2024.
The news of their baby boy comes months after the couple announced that they were filing for divorce this past summer after four years of marriage. However, it appears the couple managed to reconcile and will now both begin a jouney of life of being parents.
After guiding the Longhorns back to the College Football Playoff semifinal for the second straight season, Sarkisian was awarded with a one-year contract extension that included a sizeable raise.
As previously reported, the extension made Sarkisian the fourth-highest-paid head coach as he is to make $10.9 million annually. He is only behind Georgia's Kirby Smart, Ohio State's Ryan Day, and Clemson's Dabo Swinney.
He is set to make $10.8 million in 2025, before receiving a raise to just over $11 million in 2026. Each year, Sarkisian will receive a raise of $250,000 through the end of his contract in 2031. If Sarkisian is to reach the end of his contract, he'd make $12.3 million in 2031.
Since taking over on the Forty Acres, Sarkisian has brought the program back to national title contention as evidenced by his back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances and his 38-17 record.
At 50 years old, there is seemingly no threat of him walking away anytime soon due to retirement or NFL interest.