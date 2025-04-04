Former Texas Longhorns LB Makes Bold Statement Regarding NFL Honor
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown's professional career hasn't gotten off to the best start so far in his two years that he's been in the league.
Then again, he hasn't gotten to show much of his potential, as injuries have plagued his career thus far.
After being selected by the Cowboys in the third round with the 90th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Overshown tore his ACL after a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, ending his rookie campaign before it even began.
2024 saw Overshown finally take the field in the pros, recording a sack in his first game against Cleveland Browns. In Dallas' Thanksgiving Day game against the New York Giants, Overshown would score his first career touchdown on a scoop-and-score.
The Texas linebacker would rack up an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, five sacks, and a combined 90 tackles in 13 games before a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL against the Cincinnati Bengals last December would again put Overshown on the shelf for the remainder of the 2024 season and a slight portion of the 2025 season.
But the passion and determination still burns deep inside Overshown, who is committed to show everyone in Dallas and in the NFL that he is in the league for a reason.
"The future is looking good, let me tell you that," Overshown told Good Morning Football Friday morning. "How I came off of last year, I'm 100 percent positive that I have my sights set high. Not only do I want to be nominated for the Comeback Player of the Year, but, you know, I'm going to be the Comeback Player of the Year. That's how confident I am. When I step back on the field, you not gonna see no drop-off, you're gonna see exactly what you've been seeing."
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took home his second career NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award last year, putting up MVP-caliber numbers after a wrist injury sidelined him for most of 2023.
Overshown's dedication to winning the award may look like a long shot right now, considering he might not even play the entire 2025 season, but if he performs like he did the first 13 games of his career last year, then the former Longhorn should have no problem living up to his expectations.