Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns' Loreal Sarkisian Opens Up on Emotional Pregnancy Journey

Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, gave birth to their son, Amays, in the spring.

Zach Dimmitt

Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN -- The No. 1 Texas Longhorns are about to begin a highly-anticipated 2025 season, starting with a monstrous trip to Columbus to take on the defending champion and No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes.

It was an eventful offseason for Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, who remained busy as he and the team look to contend for a national championship for the third straight season.

However, he and his wife Loreal Sarkisian had to battle through some tough moments off the field before she gave birth to their son, Amays, in April following a difficult pregnancy.

Loreal Sarkisian Reflects on Birth of Amays

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and wife Loreal Sarkisian
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Loreal recently shared some details about her pregnancy journey on her YouTube channel, admitting that there were some emotional moments of uncertainty before she gave birth. Amays' birth had to happen via emergency C-section, as doctors detected his heart rate dropping.

"I cried many, many, many, many, many days, and the only reason I'm not crying now is because I'm trying to make sure I can really speak to this journey, in hopes that I can let someone know it's okay to not be okay, whatever the scenario is," Loreal Sarkisian said.

Fortunately, Loreal said in the video that Amays is "thriving" and is doing normal baby things despite some of the initial complications.

While pregnancy can often be a beautiful experience, Loreal wanted to share her story in order to comfort other women that face their own tough times prior to giving birth.

"Whatever the scenario is, but also, pregnancy looks different for everyone, and it's okay if it was beautiful and you loved it and it was great, and it's also okay if it absolutely sucked and you hated it because you just did, or there was something that prevented you from having the experience that you would have liked," she said.

"All are valid, and I think in the end, we don't hear enough about maybe more of the sadder, horror, traumatic moments of pregnancy versus 'Oh, it's the greatest gift,' because it is, are you kidding? Thank you, Lord," she continued.

Amays was Loreal and Steve's first child together. The couple had announced that they were filing for divorce this past summer after four years of marriage but managed to reconcile and will now continue through a jouney of life as parents together.

Texas and Ohio State will kick off from Columbus on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on FOX.

feed

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

Home/Football