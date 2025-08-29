Texas Longhorns' Loreal Sarkisian Opens Up on Emotional Pregnancy Journey
AUSTIN -- The No. 1 Texas Longhorns are about to begin a highly-anticipated 2025 season, starting with a monstrous trip to Columbus to take on the defending champion and No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes.
It was an eventful offseason for Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, who remained busy as he and the team look to contend for a national championship for the third straight season.
However, he and his wife Loreal Sarkisian had to battle through some tough moments off the field before she gave birth to their son, Amays, in April following a difficult pregnancy.
Loreal Sarkisian Reflects on Birth of Amays
Loreal recently shared some details about her pregnancy journey on her YouTube channel, admitting that there were some emotional moments of uncertainty before she gave birth. Amays' birth had to happen via emergency C-section, as doctors detected his heart rate dropping.
"I cried many, many, many, many, many days, and the only reason I'm not crying now is because I'm trying to make sure I can really speak to this journey, in hopes that I can let someone know it's okay to not be okay, whatever the scenario is," Loreal Sarkisian said.
Fortunately, Loreal said in the video that Amays is "thriving" and is doing normal baby things despite some of the initial complications.
While pregnancy can often be a beautiful experience, Loreal wanted to share her story in order to comfort other women that face their own tough times prior to giving birth.
"Whatever the scenario is, but also, pregnancy looks different for everyone, and it's okay if it was beautiful and you loved it and it was great, and it's also okay if it absolutely sucked and you hated it because you just did, or there was something that prevented you from having the experience that you would have liked," she said.
"All are valid, and I think in the end, we don't hear enough about maybe more of the sadder, horror, traumatic moments of pregnancy versus 'Oh, it's the greatest gift,' because it is, are you kidding? Thank you, Lord," she continued.
Amays was Loreal and Steve's first child together. The couple had announced that they were filing for divorce this past summer after four years of marriage but managed to reconcile and will now continue through a jouney of life as parents together.
Texas and Ohio State will kick off from Columbus on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on FOX.