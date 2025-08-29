Desmond Howard Throws Cold Water on Arch Manning Hype
There's been an unreal level of hype surrounding Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning this offseason, but there's been a significant number of people doubting him as well.
That doesn't necessarily mean those people believe Manning is a bad quarterback, just that he hasn't done enough to warrant being hailed as a Heisman Trophy favorite and the potential No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft (whenever he decides to enter it). Maybe they have a point considering he's thrown fewer than 100 career passes, but it's tough to make any definitive calls until he takes the field for Saturday's season opener against Ohio State.
Before that, however, one prominent ESPN analyst decided to make his voice known.
Desmond Howard Cautious on Arch Manning
During an appearance on ESPN's "First Take," Desmond Howard, a former Heisman Trophy winner at Michigan and a staple on "College Gameday," shared some reservations about Manning ahead of Saturday's big game though he still thinks he's a good quarterback.
“Not at all, and the reason I say that is because, unless he was one of the top finalists a year ago, meaning he was on the stage in New York and announced as one of the finalists, then I don’t think he deserves that type of attention coming into the 2025 season,” Howard said. “Maybe mention him for the Davey O’Brien Award, or the Johnny Unitas, but the Heisman is the best football player in all of college football and we have yet to see that.
“You know like I know, in this sport, that name, the Manning name carries a lot of weight and it produces a lot of clicks, so we get it. But, as far as performing on the field, what I’ve seen from him thus far? The kid has a very high ceiling. He’s extremely talented. But, to throw his name in there for the Heisman in late July, early September? I don’t think that it’s warranted at this stage.”
It's understandable where Howard is coming from, to some extent at least. Manning has already been named to numerous award watch lists, including the Davey O'Brien Award and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, and again, is one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. If he didn't have the last name "Manning," it's entirely plausible, likely even, that he wouldn't have received these preseason accolades.
As previously mentioned, though, Manning will have a chance to show what he's truly all about in less than 24 hours.