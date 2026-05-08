Texas Longhorns Maintain Strong Pursuit of 5-Star USC Commit

The 2027 recruiting class is starting to take shape for the Texas Longhorns. Ten players are currently committed to the program, but there is still over half a year until the early national signing period. Things can change, and several players remain uncommitted while others will inevitably pivot.

With plenty of time left, the Longhorns are reportedly trying to make up ground on a five-star recruit who has already committed to another national powerhouse. Does Texas have a chance to flip two-way recruit Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, or is it too late for the Longhorns?

Insider Provides Update on Longhorns’ Pursuit of 5-Star USC Commit

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian waits to lead his team onto the field before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Rivals recruiting reporter Adam Gorney shared an update on Fa’alave-Johnson’s recruitment process. Despite committing to USC on March 14, Texas continues to pursue the five-star safety/running back, and the recruiting process has not yet concluded.

“They just said they’re not going to stop recruiting me, and there’s a long time before the signing period,” Fa’alave-Johnson told Gorney.

He shared that defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and secondary coach Blake Gideon met with him recently, and co-defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen has plans to visit. Fa’alave-Johnson attends Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego, and Nansen has regional recruiting ties, as Gorney mentioned.

Nansen, who was born in Samoa, attended Washington State and played linebacker for the Cougars. He spent most of his coaching career in the Western United States, including at Washington, Arizona, UCLA and USC, joining Texas in 2024.

Fa’alave-Johnson has not yet visited Texas, officially or unofficially. He was scheduled to visit from March 28-29, but he never made the trip after committing to USC two weeks before. However, Texas was in his final top six before he committed.

What Position Would Honor Fa’alave-Johnson Play for Texas?

The indication from the list of coaches who have met with Fa’alave-Johnson is that the Longhorns view him as a safety prospect. He has met with multiple defensive coaches, but seemingly not with running backs coach Jabbar Juluke.

The 6’1” athlete is a two-way star for Cathedral Catholic. Fa’alave-Johnson recorded over 2,000 scrimmage yards and 30 total touchdowns on offense in 2025, along with 40 tackles and three interceptions.

Texas is likely currently content with the outlook on its running back room. The Longhorns recently earned a commitment from rising recruit Noah Roberts and have been in on several top running back prospects in the Class of 2027. They also added Derrek Cooper in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

The Longhorns’ current depth chart at safety is promising. Jelani McDonald had a strong season in 2025 and is likely just scratching the surface. Xavier Filsaime also had a promising year, as did Derek Cooper Jr., who returns despite a brief stint in the transfer portal. Texas is also banking on Jonah Williams staying healthy and further developing.

Adding a player like Fa’alave-Johnson would only improve the Longhorns’ long-term outlook at safety and on the defense as a whole, joining Cameron Hall as a cornerstone piece of the recruiting cycle.

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