New Texas RB Noah Roberts Following Similar Path to Bijan Robinson

The Texas Longhorns have had no shortage of talented running backs on the Forty Acres over the years. The program has produced two Heisman Trophy winners at the position in Earl Campbell (1977) and Ricky Williams (1998) along with boasting a slew of other elite ball carriers.

Despite not winning a Heisman Trophy or National Championship, some Texas fans have called Bijan Robinson the overall most talented running back to ever play for the Longhorns. His career numbers and stats -- which is highlighted by being fourth all-time in team history rushing yards (3,410) despite being 11th in attempts -- didn't quite reach those of Campbell, Williams and Cedric Benson, but Robinson blew the rest of college football away with his highlight-worthy ability and incredible athleticism.

So when news broke last week that the Longhorns had just landed a running back with some similarities to Robinson, it understandably caught some notable attention.

Texas RB Commit Noah Roberts Shares Similarities With Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson poses on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Texas recently added its first running back commit to its 2027 recruiting class with four-star prospect Noah Roberts.

A product of Basha High School in Chandler, AZ. in the Phoenix area, Roberts joins a Longhorns recruiting class that has already been dominated mostly by in-state Texas commits. He is Texas' first commit in the cycle to come from the west side of the country.

This is where many have already pointed to the Bijan Robinson similarities. While Roberts has been praised for his athleticism and versatility as a running back just like Robinson, it might be their shared geographical journeys that has drawn attention.

Greg Biggins of 247Sports wrote that Roberts could be the state of Arizona's best running back prosepct since Robinson. If that's not praise that won't follow you around during a college career, than nothing will.

"Could be the top prospect in the state right now as a rising junior and the best back to come out of Arizona since Bijan Robinson," Biggins wrote.

From Arizona to Austin and potentially the NFL, Roberts could be taking the same path as Robinson, and there's no doubt that the expectations will be high.

Roberts is set to officially visit Texas on June 5 before taking an OV with the Oregon Ducks as well on June 12. Despite the commitment, the Longhorns will have to stay vigilant in their recruitment of Roberts moving forward.

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