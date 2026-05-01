Who Could Commit Next for the Texas Longhorns and Join Noah Roberts?

After a little bit of a hiatus for the Texas Longhorns, they have found their groove again on the recruiting trail after landing elite running back Noah Roberts.

After Steve Sarkisian landed one of the staff's top running backs, and as they continue to shape up their recruiting class for the upcoming cycle, the Longhorns are starting to put the pieces together for which players they want.

So, which recruits could be the next ones to join Roberts and commit to the Longhorns as they look to land another top-10 class?

Brock Williams - TE

Texas Longhorns Coach Jeff Banks with recruit Brock Williams | Brock Williams (@BrockWill2027 on X)

Williams is one of many priorities still in the class for the Longhorns, and it's not hard to see why. The Illinois native is the No. 2 tight end in the class and a top-100 overall prospect. He's an elite receiving target standing at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, and would be a great addition for the Longhorns offense in the future.

With no date in mind to announce his commitment yet, the Longhorns have to like their odds, as they have done a great job in the recruiting battle for Williams. He has been impressed with the communication from the coaching staff, and JT Geraci, a tight end already committing to the Longhorns, is trying to get him on board as well.

Montre Jackson - CB

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian with recruiting target Montre Jackson | Montre Jackson (@M2ntre on X)

Jackson is one of the most sought-after cornerbacks in the country, coming as the No. 18-ranked cornerback in the class, and a top-200 recruit in the country. He uses his 6-foot-1, 170-pound frame to help him with contested catches and physical receivers, while having the speed to complement his stature as well.

The Longhorns have been major players in his recruitment and made his top four earlier in April. He will take a trip to the Forty Acres for his official visit on June 12, and will announce his decision on June 27, but the Longhorns have to like where they stand so far in the process.

Jasper Ngokwere - OT

Texas Longhorns Assistant Coach Kyle Flood with recruiting target Jasper Ngokwere | Jasper Ngokwere (@jasper2027 on X)

The No. 19 tackle in the class, and a top-250 recruit in the country, Ngokwere climbed the ranks fast during the offseason and continues to be a focus for the Longhorns as they recruit along their offensive line. At 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, he has a good frame and arm length that projects at the next level.

The Longhorns are competing with the Texas Tech Red Raiders for his commitment, but they have a good chance of landing him as well. He will be on campus on June 19th for an official visit.

"I’m feeling great about Texas. What makes them stand out is Coach Flood and the way he coaches and develops players," Ngokwere told Texas Longhorns On SI. "Coach Flood is a great coach, and all his players seem comfortable and engaged with him."

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