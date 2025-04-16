Former Texas Longhorns WR Signs With Major Brand Ahead of NFL Draft
Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden signed a new sponsorship deal with Under Armour. This deal comes as part of the company's newest signing class, in what they say is continuing their legacy
In just one year with Texas, Golden became one of the top wide receivers in the country and in the 2025 NFL Draft class. He was the Longhorns' top receiver in the 2024 season, leading them to their second-straight College Football Playoff appearance, and made a crucial touchdown catch on 4th down and 13 to extend the quarterfinal against Arizona State and send the game to a second overtime.
At the NFL Combine, he ran the fastest 40-yard dash of all wide receivers, clocking a time of 4.29 seconds. For Golden, signing with Under Armour was something that just made sense, as one of the first prominent athletic wear companies in football.
He led the Longhorns with 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns.
"What has always stood out to me is how Under Armour champions its athletes," Golden said in an Under Armour press release. "They care about development — not just in the game, but in life. To be part of that legacy is humbling. I’m hungry to compete, to win, and to represent a brand that’s always been about performance and purpose."
With his signing to the Under Armour, Golden joins the elite company of Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Mizzou wide receiver Luther Burden III, South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori and Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker.
Under Armour SVP of Global Sports Marketing Sean Eggert shared an optimistic statement about why his company chose to sign those athletes, specifically the legacies they left at their universities.
"Football is where Under Armour began — it's in our DNA," Eggert said. "Signing this class of elite players is more than a milestone, it's a statement of who we are and where we're going. These athletes are pushing the game forward in every sense, and we’re all-in on helping them reach the next level — with the best athlete and product innovation, and a brand that believes in their rise."
Golden and the rest of the Under Armour class will learn their fates at the NFL Draft starting on April 24.