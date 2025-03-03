Texas Longhorns' Matthew Golden Runs His Way into No. 1 WR NFL Draft Debate
The conversation surrounding Texas Longhorns receiver Matthew Golden being a potential high riser in the class has been around since the end of this past season. But after a standout performance at the NFL Combine, it seems the talk of Golden being one of the top receivers taken come April in the draft in April, going on as a potential high-riser is no longer hype.
In the opinion of former ESPN NFL Draft analyst, Todd McShay, following the Scouting Combine, Golden has a legitimate argument for being considered the No. 1 receiver in the class.
"I think when it's all said and done I am just going to have him as my No. 1 receiver," McShay said on the McShay Show Podcast recently. "Matthew Golden is a lightning rod. His ability to get in and out of his breaks. His snap, his sharpness, how crisp he is, his secret sauce."
Golden was the shock of the Combine, as he ran an official 4.29-second 40-yard-dash. The fastest time among all receivers. He even beat out fellow Texas Longhorn Isaiah Bond, who made headlines before his run, promising he'd be the one to break the 40-yard-dash record set last year by Xavier Worthy.
Golden transferred to Texas last offseason after spending the first two years of his college career at Houston. And despite it being the first season he played with Ewers, the junior receiver thrived.
The Houston, Texas, native set a career-high with 987 yards and nine touchdowns on 58 receptions while playing in all 16 games for the Longhorns.
He shined in the postseason. Starting with the SEC Championship game where he totaled 162 yards on eight receptions versus Georgia. Before going for 249 yards and a touchdown in the three playoff games for the Longhorns.
The 2025 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.
