Texas Longhorns WR Matthew Golden Meets with 7 NFL Teams
While NFL Scouting Combine is set to kick off Day 2 of its on-field workouts where defensive backs and tight ends will take the field, Texas Longhorns receiver Matthew Golden, has been in meetings with several NFL teams ahead of his turn to take the field on Saturday.
As reported by OnTexasFootball's CJ Vogel, the former Houston transfer has already held seven formal meetings with teams ahead of his workout. The list of teams includes the Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, and Pittsburgh Steelers.
All teams who could very look to take him in the upcoming NFL Draft, and all will undoubtedly be watching closely as Golden goes through the on-field drills on Saturday.
The 6-foot and 195-pound receiver confirmed during his time at the podium for Friday's media day that he will be participating in the 40-yard-dash. The same event that just last year a fellow former Texas receiver, Xavier Worthy, stole the show via his record-breaking 4.21-second time.
Golden transferred to Texas last offseason after spending the first two years of his college career at Houston. And despite being the first season he played with Ewers, the junior receiver thrived. The Houston, Texas, native set a career-high with 987 yards and nine touchdowns on 58 receptions while playing in all 16 games for the Longhorns.
The career year now has helped Golden put himself in the conversation for beingone of the top receivers available in the class.
Workouts for receivers, running backs, and quarterbacks will kickoff at 1 p.m. on Saturday as a host of Longhorns including Golden will take the field inside Lucas Oil Stadium.
