Texas Longhorns WR Matthew Golden Shocks With 40-Yard Dash Time
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden is giving NFL scouts even more of a reason to salivate.
During the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday, Golden finished with a blazing unofficial 4.30 in the 40-yard dash, the best time among all receivers at this year's Combine. As a result, he chose to not do a second run.
Texas receiver Isaiah Bond guaranteed that he'd be the one to beat Xavier Worthy's 4.21 record but it ended up being Golden that got the closest. Bond finished with a 4.41 on his first attempt and a 4.4 on his second attempt,
During his only season at Texas, Golden showed off his strong hands and route-running ability but he showed that he's got elite speed as well. After all, he was a kick returner at Houston before becoming a Longhorn. With the Cougars, he had two kickoff return touchdowns.
This past season, Golden tallied 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns.
Bond has already met with several teams, including the Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, and Pittsburgh Steelers among others. He's expected to be a first-round pick.
The 2025 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Former Texas Longhorns LB Hired by North Texas
MORE: Texas Longhorns WR Commit Sets Official Visit With SMU Mustangs
MORE: 4-Star WR Boobie Feaster Sets Official Visit Date With Texas Longhorns
MORE: Texas Longhorns Freshman Michael Terry III Reacts to Spring Game News
MORE: Kevin Durant 'Sees Some Similarities' With Himself and Tre Johnson