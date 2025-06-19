Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Miss Out on Four-Star Prospect to Clemson Tigers

A four-star edge rusher named the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers as his top two on Tuesday, but Clemson has earned his commitment just two days later.

Payton Blalock

Clemson running back Keith Adams Jr. (19) is stopped on 4th and goal late in the fourth quarter of the game against the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the College Football Playoffs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024.
Clemson running back Keith Adams Jr. (19) is stopped on 4th and goal late in the fourth quarter of the game against the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the College Football Playoffs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns’ most recent on field encounter with the Clemson Tigers took place during the first round of last season’s College Football Playoff, and the Longhorns claimed a 38-24 victory.

However, the two teams have faced one another in numerous recruiting battles since then, and Texas hasn't claimed as decisive of a victory as they did back in December.

Most recently, the two programs engaged in a head to head matchup for four-star edge rusher Dre Quinn, who committed to Clemson on June 19, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Texas vs. Clemso
Texas Longhorns edge rusher Ethan Burke (91) sacks Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) during the game against Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoffs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. / Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This news comes less than one week after his official visit to Texas, and it marks a definite loss for the Longhorns in terms of recruiting. 

Quinn stands at 6-foot-4, 228 pounds, and he accumulated over 35 collegiate offers throughout his recruitment process. 247Sports ranked the Buford, Georgia, native the No. 26 edge rusher in the class of 2026 and the No. 29 overall player in Georgia.

While he originally had Georgia Tech, Georgia, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas and Clemson as finalists, he announced on social media on Tuesday that Clemson and Texas were the two programs remaining in the running. 

The Tigers and the Longhorns are both anticipated to perform strongly throughout the season ahead, and they hold the No. 2 and No. 3 positions on ESPN’s 2025 post-spring Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings, respectively. 

Clemson enters the year with senior QB Cade Klubnik at the helm, and many predict that his experience and leadership abilities will propel the team towards success this upcoming season. The Longhorns are set to start redshirt sophomore Arch Manning, and the expectation is that their defense will also be a dominant force. 

Quinn still has his senior year of high school ahead of him, and he won’t be suiting up for either of these teams this upcoming season. However, each of his top two programs have solid chances of winning the national title this year and looking to defend it in 2026 when he arrives.

It will be interesting to watch his continued development at Clemson, where he will look to establish himself, grow in his game and help claim a national championship.

feed

Published
Payton Blalock
PAYTON BLALOCK

Payton Blalock is a staff writer for Texas Longhorns in SI. She attends the University of Texas at Austin, where she is a journalism and plan II honors major. She is also a general sports reporter for the Daily Texan on the swimming beat. You can find Blalock on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @Payton_Blalock9.

Home/Football