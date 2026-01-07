Another Texas Longhorns Dream For A Florida Gator Has Been Shattered

Following a mass exodus of players departing for the transfer portal or entering the NFL draft, the Texas Longhorns recognized they would need to secure some high-profile recruits to aid in their quest to return to the College Football Playoff next season.

The Longhorns were in heavy pursuit of Jayden Woods, one of the top defensive edge players in the transfer portal, and a fellow SEC player from the Florida Gators. Now, though, the talented edge defender is expected to remain with the Gators, per On3's Pete Nakos.

The news comes after Woods was on campus in the Forty Acres this past weekend, taking a trip when the transfer portal opened. Now he spurs the Longhorns to return to play under new head coach Jon Sumrall.

Almost the Best Edge Duo in the SEC

Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Florida Gators linebacker Jayden Woods (15) runs after an interception during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Woods spent just one season in Gainesville, and had a stellar freshman season, despite their head coach being fired halfway through the season. While he was not a consistent starter, primarily because of how deep the edge positions were for the Gators, he appeared in 12 games on the season.

He finished the year with 28 tackles, two and a half sacks, two quarterback hurries, one pass breakup, a fumble recovery, and an interception. Finding a way to be productive in his first season on campus, he saw 13 snaps in the season opener, and that number steadily increased as the year went on.

He found his groove in conference play, getting the first interception of his collegiate career against Ole Miss, and he got his first start against the Georgia Bulldogs. When the Longhorns traveled to the Swamp last season, he got three tackles, one pass breakup, one quarterback hurry, and was credited with half a sack in the contest as well.

What's Next for the Longhorns?

Time is running out for the Longhorns to find their duo with Colin Simmons, and while initially Woods looked to be the replacement, they are forced to look elsewhere. With one potential name on campus now, Wendell Gregory from Oklahoma State, they could pivot to him as a potential add. His skillset is similar to Woods, and they were both ranked in the top five available edge defenders, according to On3.

Two other players in the top five, Damon Wilson III and John Henry Daley, remain uncommitted, but neither has been linked to the Longhorns as of now. With just a week remaining, the Longhorns are still looking to revamp their defense, and being spurred by Woods could make Steve Sarkisian push all his chips into the middle of the table and go all in.

