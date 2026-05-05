Texas Longhorns Must Avoid These Traps on Their 2026 Schedule

The Texas Longhorns have lofty expectations ahead of the 2026 season, looking to right the wrongs after failing to meet those same goals from a year before, despite entering the year as the preseason No. 1 team in the country.

Losing two toss-up games to the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Georgia Bulldogs were critical in their season, but the real sour point was a road loss to the struggling Florida Gators.

Looking to avoid a repeat of what happened last year, the Longhorns must avoid these trap games on their schedule in 2026 to reach their goals.

How Two Trap Games at Home Could Ruin A Season

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Longhorns have the intensity level to their conference schedule ramped up tenfold this upcoming season, facing a gauntlet that won't allow them any time to breathe as they work through a grueling season. While some games will still be listed as "easier" than others, in the SEC, there truly are no easy games.

Trap games have become famous for being exactly what their name suggests, either against a team taken lightly or sandwiched between two tougher opponents, leaving a broken team to face them. For the Longhorns, the two trap games on their schedule, Florida and Arkansas, are a healthy combination of both.

The Gators were the trap game last year, which was enough to worry the Longhorns into taking a step back to re-examine what they were doing wrong, because following that game, the Gators would fire their head coach. With plenty of talent still on the roster, the Gators look reinvigorated, pushing to restore their program to what it once was.

For a team with low expectations and nothing to lose, a statement win in Austin would mean everything to them, while the Longhorns will be a week removed from the Red River Rivalry and a trip to welcome the Ole Miss Rebels.

The other trap game, against the Razorbacks, is nearly identical, as they look to surge the program back into the limelight. The bigger problem that head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff need to worry about is preventing matchups from either the week before or the week after from hindering their success.

Coming off a trip to Baton Rouge, and with a looming road game against their bitter rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies, the Longhorns will need to keep their primary focus on the Razorback. While they aren't expected to be one of the top teams in the conference, in a rivalry game, anything can happen.

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