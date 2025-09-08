Texas Longhorns 'Not in a Rush' to Get Starting RB Back From Injury
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns could be without their 1,000-yard rusher for Saturday's non-conference matchup against the UTEP Miners.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said when speaking to the media on Monday that Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner is "doubtful" for the game after missing the 38-7 win over San Jose State due to a leg injury.
He did not have any injury designation leading up to the game but was surprisingly ruled out prior to kickoff.
Texas Longhorns Being Cautious With Quintrevion Wisner
Based on Sarkisian's comments, it appears that the team is being cautious with Wisner's health ahead of SEC play against the Florida Gators on Oct. 4.
"I'm not ruling him out, but I would say is doubtful," Sarkisian said of Wisner. "Again, I'm at this juncture of the season, I'm just not in a rush to push guys back out there if they're not as close to 100 percent or even closer. I just know how long this thing goes and I know what it's going to look like in October and November and December and hopefully January."
In the season opener against Ohio State, Wisner finished with 16 carries for 80 yards, leading a Texas rushing attack that had solid success against the Buckeyes defense. The Longhorns will need him for the long haul, so it's important to avoid a more serious injury.
"Is the juice worth the squeeze right now for Saturday? We're rehabbing him," Sarkisian said. "We're trying to get him ready to go, and then we'll make a decision as we get closer to the ball game of what that looks like."
CJ Baxter on Quintrevion Wisner's Absence
With Wisner potentially out, CJ Baxter could be in line for his second-straight start. The pair are seen as 1A and 1B starters out of the backfield, but Baxter took on most of the rushing load against San Jose State with Wisner sidelined.
After Saturday's win, Baxter didn't show any concern about Wisner's absence, saying "he'll be back."
"He'll be back," Baxter said. "The good thing about him is you would have thought he was still playing today the amount of energy that he brought on the sideline."
Behind Baxter, Texas will lean on Christian Clark and Jerrick Gibson, who both saw action in the win over San Jose State.
Texas and UTEP will kick off from Austin on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CT.