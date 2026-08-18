Texas Longhorns Offensive Line Gets Good News at Exactly the Right Time

The Texas Longhorns enter the 2026 season with a mountain of goals ahead of them, and with one of the most talented rosters in the country, at least on paper, the program is determined to right the wrongs from last season.

Ahead of the season kicking off, however, there was one critical question the Longhorns would need to answer to ensure they find more success in 2026: Is the new and improved offensive line a strength this season, or will it prove to be a weakness for the second year in a row?

That question seemingly looked tougher to answer after the Trevor Goosby injury news, but after receiving a good diagnosis, with it only being a bone bruise rather than the alternative, the Longhorns still seem on track, but how will this affect the play of the group this season?

A Difference in Physicality Could Keep Expectations High

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Connor Robertson (62) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns revamped their roster ahead of the 2026 season, bringing in a corps of skill players to give quarterback Arch Manning a chance to lead the program to victory and return to the glory that has been withheld for so long in the Forty Acres.

None of it matters, though, if the offensive line doesn't also substantially improve this season, much like the rest of the roster is expected to. With new additions from the transfer portal, Sarkisian believes he accomplished his goal, providing top-end talent and valuable depth. Bringing in new blood and tenacity, including Melvin Siani, who earned high praise from the head coach.

“I’m going to be honest, I thought I was getting a pass protector. I’m getting a tough a** run blocker who is a good pass protector.” Sarkisian said.

With the news of Goosby, who was diagnosed with a bone bruise and an unknown timeline for his return, the Longhorns will need to find a way to replace his production if he does miss time. With that, the depth will be tested, but physical play should resonate through the entire room, not just the starting five.

That ideology has resonated with the rest of the offensive line, which has been challenged with finding a mean streak this season and proving that they are capable of playing "bully-style" football in the trenches when things get dicey.

"I was really encouraged with the first offensive line unit in that, you know, we've been harping on physicality, and we've been harping on running the ball all offseason," Sarkisian said of his offensive line's performance from the first scrimmage. "And I thought they did that today. I thought they played a physical brand of football."

How the Longhorns handle the Goosby news, and what they decide to change, if anything, by week one, should be personnel changes, not mentality changes, as the team has been preparing all camp to be physical from top to bottom.

There are still a few weeks of camp left in the process, and there is no definitive way to tell how they look until they play another team, but the Longhorns are showing positive signs of improvement in the trenches, and that remains the key to unlocking what could be the best offense in the country.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.