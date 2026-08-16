Five Texas Longhorns With the Most to Prove in Fall Camp Scrimmages

The Texas Longhorns wrapped up their first fall camp scrimmage on Saturday. Unfortunately, several players had the flu and missed the opening scrimmage, but it's not a long-term concern.

Will Muschamp's defense made some impressive plays, and it appears they're a little "ahead" of the offense, according to Steve Sarkisian. With three weeks to go until kickoff, these upcoming practices and scrimmages are going to be important.

Here are five players who have something to prove over the next few weeks.

Ty'Anthony Smith, LB

Texas Longhorns linebacker Ty’Anthony Smith. Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was expected that with the losses Texas suffered at linebacker this offseason, Ty'Anthony Smith would assume a starting role. That assumption is no longer true.

Part of the reason is the emergence of Florida State transfer Justin Cryer. He's looked solid during fall camp, and there could be some competition to start alongside Rasheem Biles.

Smith was absent from the first scrimmage, and his starting job could be in jeopardy.

Daylan McCutcheon, WR

Vanderbilt Commodores defensive back CJ Heard tackles Texas Longhorns wide receiver Daylan McCutcheon. Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daylan McCutcheon was also unavailable at the first fall camp. The wide receiver is crowded with Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo, and Emmett Mosley V.

There aren't a ton of opportunities, and with Sterling Berkhalter and the emergence of Jermaine Bishop, the pressure is on for McCutcheon to show something.

Nick Townsend, TE

Texas Longhorns tight end Nick Townsend celebrates. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nick Townsend went through a physical transformation this offseason. There have been a lot of conversations about Townsend being a potential breakthrough candidate, but now the coaching staff has to see it.

Townsend should fare well as a blocker, but emerging as a receiving threat will be the next step in his progression. The tight end position is wide open, and Townsend will look to step through.

Jonah Williams, DB

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jonah Williams (9) tackles Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver London Humphreys. Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It appears the Jonah Williams breakthrough could finally be happening. On Saturday, he intercepted Arch Manning in the end zone.

He was the highest-ranked safety in the 2025 recruiting class. There is an opening to back up Jelani McDonald, and Williams could fill the gap. He doesn't have to be a massive impact player, but these next few weeks could be critical.

Kobe Black, DB

Texas Longhorns defensive back Kobe Black (6) and teammates react after making an interception. Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kobe Black is transitioning from cornerback to safety. Anyone that's making a position change like that has to show improvement during fall camp. So far, Sarkisian has liked the results.

"Kobe's been a nice addition for us there because he gives us position flexibility," Sarkisian said. "His versatility to obviously plan man coverage, be a corner. I think he's a very smart player. He's savy. He's got good instincts..."

Again, there is open competition in the secondary, and with a good scrimmage and showing in practice, Black could earn himself more playing time this season.

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